SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Spalding County are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a donation box from an area restaurant.
The incident happened at the Firehouse Subs location on Taylor Street in Griffin.
The owner of the restaurant tells police the suspected thief took the box after someone else paid for his meal.
The donation money is used to provide emergency equipment to public safety agencies across the nation.
If you have any information, call police.
Do you recognize this man? He's accused of stealing a donation box from Firehouse Subs in Spalding County | FULL story: https://t.co/ajChf2K4ra pic.twitter.com/fTzmdAUBg5— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 12, 2020
