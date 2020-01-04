THOMASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Police in south Georgia are searching for a man accused of strangling and kidnapping his live-in girlfriend.
Thomasville Police are searching for 35 year-old Benjamin Andropolis Walker after he allegedly strangled his live-in girlfriend and held her captive. He was able to flee the scene and is still being sought.
No word on the condition of the victim.
Walker stands 5'7" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He's charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and kidnapping.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at 229-225-4151.
