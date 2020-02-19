MORGAN Co., GA (CBS46)—Arson investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating a man indicted for arson.
According to a press release from the Georgia Department of Insurance, Clifford Walker, 30, was indicted for two counts of arson in the first degree and one count of arson in the second degree.
Officials reported the charges stem from Walker’s alleged involvement in setting two fires at 1000 Blue Spring Drive in Buckhead, Georgia.
The fires were reportedly set on March 9, 2019.
“Walker is accused of setting fire to a pickup truck in the driveway and then setting fire to the residence on the property,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
First degree arson is a felony punishable by a fine of no more than $50,000 or by a prison term between one and twenty years, or both.
Officials are asking anyone with information to call the state’s Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.
