UNION CITY (CBS46)—Union city police are trying to track down the man they say was involved in a fatal shooting that happened on July 10.
According to police, officers responded to a person shot call at the intersection of Lee Street and Roosevelt Highway.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the victims, Byron Davis, was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said the other victim was listed in critical condition.
On July 15, Union City police release a surveillance picture of the person officers would like to question in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 770-513-5300.
