ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man armed with a bow and arrow who carjacked a woman Tuesday morning has been shot and captured by police.
It happened at around 7:10 a.m. along West Peachtree Street in Midtown.
According to police, the man was armed with a bow and arrow which he allegedly used to break the windshield of a Toyota Camry before taking off with the vehicle.
The woman who owns the vehicle was not injured. Marietta police caught up with the man at which point he allegedly got out of the vehicle and aimed the weapon at officers. In that moment, he was shot by an officer at the scene.
MPD confirms that the man was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
GBI is investigating.
CBS46 continues to remain on the scene and will have the latest updates on this developing story.
