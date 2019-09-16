WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Cherokee County are asking for the community's help in locating a missing man that hasn't been seen in over a week.
Jonathan Rada, 32, was last seen at his home on Tripp Road around 1 p.m. on September 8.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan left his home in his red Ford F-150 pickup and he may have been traveling to the Roswell area.
He's described as a white male standing about six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
If you've seen him, you're asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.