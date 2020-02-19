CARTERSVILLE, GA (CBS46)—The Cartersville police department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for murder.
According to a press release, police are looking for Tavares Atwell, 35, of Cartersville, in connection to a fatal shooting.
Police said the shooting happened Tuesday night at an extended stay motel located at 1400 Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
Atwell was reportedly seen leaving the shooting, police wrote.
Police did not give details surround the victim or the circumstances involving the shooting.
Atwell is described by police as a black male, 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black and work boots, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1.
