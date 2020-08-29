CLAYTON CO (CBS46)—A man was added to Clayton Counties’ Most Wanted list after reportedly attempting to scam Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.
According to a press release, a man claiming he was an investigator with the federal government called Sheriff Hill on his county issued phone.
Sheriff Hill’s office reported the man stated he was investigating the fraudulent use of Sheriff Hill’s social security number.
Sheriff Hill wrote he knew this was a scam, but he decided to play along.
The man then reportedly asked Sheriff Hill for his name, date of birth, and the last four digits of his social security number.
Sheriff Hill gave the suspected fraudster false information, and the caller allegedly exclaimed to Sheriff Hill that ”he did in fact have a file under the false name and social security number he was given by the sheriff,” the release stated.
The man allegedly asked Sheriff Hill if he lost his wallet recently.
“The sheriff continued to play along saying he lost it at a local mall and got it back the next day from lost and found. The scam artist began scolding the Sheriff for not filing a police report,” according to the press release from the sheriff’s office.
“At this point the scam artist went on to tell the sheriff that his social security number had been used to rent a car in Texas that was involved in a murder and money laundering. The man explained to Sheriff Hill that the F.B.I. and U.S. Marshals had taken out a warrant out for Sheriff Hill, but that the warrant was being held so that it could be worked out”, officials wrote.
The man then reportedly asked Sheriff Hill for his credit card information and during the conversation, the man abruptly disconnected the phone.
Moments later, Sheriff Hill’s fugitive squad was able to track down an address using the man’s phone number.
According to the sheriff’s office, within an hour, Sheriff Hill’s office identified the man as Anthony Clark Jr., and his last known address was out of Henry County.
Officers went to arrest Clark, however, he was not home.
In addition, Sheriff Hill’s office noted Clark just moved to his Henry County home a week prior, and additionally, Clark is reportedly wanted for not paying child support in South Carolina.
“The sheriff called and left Clark a voice mail and text advising him that it would be wise to leave Georgia and get a legitimate job to support his kids instead of scamming innocent people out of their money. Clark called the Sheriff back trying to explain his way out what he did but declined to meet with him at the sheriff’s office,” according to Clayton County Sheriff officials.
Anyone with information on Clark is asked to call the Clayton County Fugitive Squad at 770-477-4477.
