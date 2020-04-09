GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who burglarized a church.
According to a press release from Gwinnett County police, the burglary happened on March 18, just before 11 a.m., at the New Church of Atlanta on Amwiler Road in unincorporated Norcross.
The assistant pastor told officers the suspect stole electronic items and damaged equipment in the congregation area.
After the theft, police believe the suspect exited through the front door.
Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect they believe is responsible, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
