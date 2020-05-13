SANDY SPRINGS (CBS46)—Sandy Springs police are trying to locate the man police said caused a fatal accident, killing a man who was getting assistance from a good Samaritan.
According to a press release, Sandy Springs police were dispatched to a fatal wreck on May 10 at GA 400 northbound, near the MARTA entrance ramp.
Police said their investigation determined there was an accident involving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra and two other vehicles on GA 400 north.
Orlando St. Louis II, 23, of Roswell, was the Elantra’s driver, police wrote.
As a result of the wreck, two good Samaritans stopped and asked Louis and his two passengers to get into the good Samaritan’s vehicle so they all could move to a safe location.
As Louis was entering the good Samaritan’s vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Sienna minivan, allegedly driven by Kiara Stinner, 30, of Brunswick, lost control and hit and killed Louis, police noted.
Sandy Springs police wrote Stinner allegedly drove away from the scene after the accident.
According to Sandy Springs police, Stinner is wanted for a series of charges, including vehicular homicide, hit and run, and driving without a license.
Anyone with information on Stinner’s whereabouts is asked to contact N. Trujillo at 770-551-2563 or ntrujillo@sandyspringsga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.