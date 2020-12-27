Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man who reportedly robbed a Buckhead department store.
According to Atlanta police, on December 13, a man entered the Marshalls located near the 3200 block of Peachtree Road in Atlanta.
A store employee told officers the man went to the cash register as if he was going to purchase an item.
Moments later, the suspect allegedly handed the salesclerk a note demanding her to empty the cash register because he was armed.
A nearby manager heard what was happening, and he gave money from the register to the reported robber.
The suspect then left the department store.
On Wednesday, Atlanta police released surveillance video of the suspect.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
