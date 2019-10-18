MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Marietta Police asked for the public’s help Friday to find a man they said sexually assaulted, kidnapped, and assaulted a woman Wednesday night.
According to Marietta Police, Kenneth Terry, 53, of Connecticut, tried to contact the woman multiple times since September 28. The victim moved to the Atlanta area to conceal her identity from Terry, but he allegedly found her Wednesday night.
Police said Terry then attacked the woman and kidnapped her. Authorities said they believe the initial assault took place somewhere in Sandy Springs before Terry allegedly forced the victim into her own vehicle and drove to the Marietta area.
According to Marietta Police, the victim was severely beaten and stabbed before Terry pulled into an area hotel parking lot. Police said Terry briefly stepped out of the car in the parking lot and the victim locked the doors and drove the car to the front of the hotel where she jumped out and cried for help.
Terry allegedly tried to force the victim back into the car until a security guard saw the struggle and confronted him. Police said Terry jumped into the victim’s car and drove off as the security guard called 911 for police and medical help.
Marietta Police said Terry should be considered armed with a knife and dangerous and is still believed to be in the Atlanta area. He was last seen driving a 2007 black Chevy Impala with Connecticut tags. If you see Terry call 770-794-5372 or 911 immediately.
