DULUTH (CBS46)—Duluth police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man responsible for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
According to a Facebook post from police, detectives said they have surveillance video of a man stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, and then the man drove away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McKinney at (678) 512-3726 or email gmckinney@duluthpd.com.
