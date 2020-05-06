CONYERS (CBS46)—Conyers police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say entered a woman’s car and took money from her purse.
According to a press release, the incident happened on April 21 at USA Package on West Avenue.
Police said the man pictured above allegedly entered the woman’s vehicle, took her cash from her purse, and then the man left in a silver jeep SUV with heavy damage to the front passenger’s side.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).
