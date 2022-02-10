STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are searching for a man who exposed himself inside a Walmart in early January.
Surveillance footage shows a man pulling his pants down and exposing himself multiple times at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge.
The man now faces charges of public indecency.
“With what’s going on in this world, I’m always alert, I’m always looking around me, just to make sure,” said one shopper on Thursday after hearing of the incident.
According to Georgia law, a first or second conviction of public indecency is punished as a misdemeanor.
A third conviction is punished as a felony and comes with prison time.
Shoppers on Thursday were shocked to hear of the reported incident.
“It’s terrible. Like who would want to walk in. Let’s say you have your kids with you or you might have your parents with you when someone exposes themselves,” said one shopper named DeAndre.
Henry County Police were seen driving the Walmart parking lot on Thursday evening.
If you recognize this man, officials are asking you to contact the Henry County Police non-emergency line at 770-957-9121.
