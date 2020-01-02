ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man who jumped off of a 40 foot bridge after he mistakenly thought officers were chasing after him.
The Georgia State Patrol says officers were attempting to pull a vehicle over on I-85 around 1:30 a.m. when another driver in the area, thinking officers were targeting him, took off at a high rate of speed and struck a wall.
The driver then got out of his vehicle, jumped off of bridge landing approximately 40 feet below and ran into the woods.
He's still being sought.
Officers were able to locate a handgun, two cell phones, cash and marijuana. His vehicle was also impounded on the scene.
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Georgia State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.