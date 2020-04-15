MONROE, GA (CBS46)—Monroe police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say robbed a Dollar General.
The robbery happened on April 11 at the Dollar General on South Broad Street, according to a Facebook post.
“The subject can be seen pushing the cashier and snatching $311.54 out of the register. He then fled in an unknown direction”, police wrote.
Police reported the suspect is believed to be in his late 30’s to early 40’s.
He was wearing a green/white jacket and black baseball cap (bald underneath).
To view the surveillance video, please click: https://www.facebook.com/164504407067575/videos/218785266047528/.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Monroe police department at 770-267-7576.
