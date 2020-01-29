CONYERS, GA (CBS46)—Conyers police are asking for the public’s help in locating a thief.
The incident happened on January 7.
According to a Facebook police, a man entered the Kohl’s on Dogwood Drive and opened several boxes of cologne.
Moments later, the man hid the cologne and ran from the business.
Conyers police wrote the suspect was wearing a flannel knit cap hat with a red velvet jacket.
The unidentified man also had on a red t-shirt, baggy jeans, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
