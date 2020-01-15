ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man who absconded from the Atlanta Transitional Center.
Courtney Adrius Lee, 32, took off from the center and is currently being sought by police.
Police advise not to approach him.
He's been convicted of several offenses in the past with his latest arrest coming in December of 2016 for possession of cocaine.
He was to be released from the facility on July 6, 2020.
If you've seen Lee or have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.