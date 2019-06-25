ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta police are looking for a group of apparent grocery thieves. They've gone into local Kroger stores near East Atlanta, shopped for thousands of dollars worth of groceries and walked out without paying.
Police tell CBS46 that the men first hit the Kroger on Glenwood Avenue and stole nearly $7,000 worth of groceries around 10:15 p.m. on June 7th. The next night, they went to the Edgewood Retail District and stole nearly $5,000 worth of merchandise the Kroger there.
"That's crazy," said Kroger shopper Stacie Davis. "I mean, that's a lot of food. How would you sell food? That’s another weird thing. Usually people steal things to make a profit," she added.
Police believe there are three men involved.
They'd pull it off by entering the store at different times, two at a time. The younger man would get a regular cart. The older guy would get a motorized cart and serve as a lookout while the other racked up groceries.
"It looks like that person may operate as the lookout and then leaves the business and then goes to get the getaway vehicle," said Atlanta Police investigator James White.
Police say the men loaded their carts with meat, beer, deodorant, soap, and household items totally nearly $12,000 between the two Kroger stores. They left through the side door of one store and a back emergency doors of another. They piled into a black Dodge Charger without an identifiable license plate.
One store manager told police she believes the men have also stolen from a Kroger on Wesley Chapel in DeKalb County.
"I hope they find them," said a shopper named Zaveira. "I really do, because it makes it bad for the rest of the consumers. This used to be a 24-hour Kroger. Now they shut it at 11 p.m. That puts me in a bind," she went on.
Police say the men could face felony charges. Anyone who recognizes the suspects are asked to call police. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
