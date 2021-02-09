Atlanta robbery detectives are asking for the public’s help in tracking down men they say are connected to a series of armed robberies in Buckhead and Midtown.
The first robbery happened on January 3 at the Westin Hotel on Peachtree Street in Buckhead around 1030 p.m. Detectives released sureillance video of the reported incident.
Police said a man told officers he was followed by a blue Nissan Versa into the hotel’s parking garage.
When the victim got out of his car to enter the hotel lobby, “the Versa pulled up next to him and the rear doors open, and two males had guns and demanded his keys”, according to the police report.
The man ran away and was not harmed.
According to Atlanta police, the second armed robbery took place the same date just before midnight.
Atlanta police said officers responded to a robbery call at the Q-Trip on 10th Street in Midtown.
Two victims told officers a blue Nissan Versa pulled up with four people inside of the vehicle.
Two people got out of the Nissan Versa armed with guns, police reported.
The two alleged robbers approached the victim’s, and there was a fight between one of the victims and one of the robbery suspects.
During the fight, the victim was hit in the head with the suspect’s gun.
The suspects were able to get away with one of the victims’ belongings.
Police are asking anyone with information on these crimes to contact Crime Stoppers at
