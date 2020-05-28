CLAYTON CO. (CBS46)—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is asking for the public’s help in locating two men they said left the scene of a vehicle police chase that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander.
According to a press release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s office, Sebastin Miles Jr. led deputies on a high-speed chase.
During the chase, Miles reportedly struck a vehicle on Moreland Avenue, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, police wrote. The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the fatal crash.
Immediately following the accident, Miles was arrested on numerous charges, including an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, deputies reported. Miles is also facing a homicide by vehicle charge for the fatal car accident, deputies stated.
Clayton Sheriff deputies wrote Montreaz Harris, Rodney Harris and Brandon Wyldon were also in the vehicle with Miles.
“In addition to having open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, a felony amount of schedule two controlled substances was also present of which all occupants are being charged”, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said Brandon Wyldon was arrested on May 19, however, police are still looking for Rodney Harris and Montreaz.
Clayton County deputies are asking anyone with information on Harris or Montreaz’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.