CONYERS (CBS46)—Conyers police are asking for assistance in locating two men they said fraudulently purchased gift cards from a national retailer.
According to police, the two men used a stolen credit card to purchase large amounts of gift cards from the Target on Georgia Highway 20.
Police wrote the suspects left in a grey four-door passenger vehicle with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477).
