Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy in Forest Park.
Clayton County Police Department says Antavious Jones was last seen at a home on the 200 block of Morrow Road on Jan. 14 at 2:15 p.m. and has not been seen since.
Jones was described wearing a red and pink shirt, blue jeans, and Crocs.
According to police, Jones has has been diagnosed with ADHD.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Antavious Jones is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
