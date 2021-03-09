The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 77-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
Police say Rufus Hammond was last seen at his home on the 500 block of South Evelyn Place on March 9. He was described wearing a black and white shirt, black and grey shoes and a black hat.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide, Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
