Source: Barrow County SO
Source: Barrow County SO

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man diagnosed with dementia.

The department says 59 year-old Robert Steve Tuggle was last seen around 12 p.m. on Saturday, walking on the 400 block of Rockwell Church Road toward Turning Point Church.

Tuggle is a white male standing about 6'1" tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has long grey hair and a full beard.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.