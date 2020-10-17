BARROW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man diagnosed with dementia.
The department says 59 year-old Robert Steve Tuggle was last seen around 12 p.m. on Saturday, walking on the 400 block of Rockwell Church Road toward Turning Point Church.
Tuggle is a white male standing about 6'1" tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has long grey hair and a full beard.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
***MISSING PERSON***Robert Steve Tuggle 59 years old, white male, weighing appx. 175 lbs and 6ft 1in tall, with long, grey hair and a full beard. Robert does have dementia. Robert was last seen at 1200 hours at 421 Rockwell Church Road NW, walking towards Turning Point Church. pic.twitter.com/b23gmHJPce— barrow.county.sheriff (@barrowcountysh1) October 17, 2020
