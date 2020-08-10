BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) Police are currently searching for a missing Brookhaven child last seen Sunday night.
Rayen Baldwin, 9, was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening from his home on the 3000 block of Buford Highway in Brookhaven. It's unclear where he may be headed.
He stands about five feet tall and weighs around sixty pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas with Sponge Bob Square Pants printed on them.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0600.
