Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Cherokee County man.
The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office reported that 36-year-old Ryan J. Drake was last seen at his home near Ranchwood Trail and Bradshaw Park Drive around 8 a.m. on Monday.
Drake reportedly left his home in his white 2002 Honda Accord 2dr, GA tag PGP1352, and has not been seen or heard from since.
If you have any information about Drake's whereabouts you are asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at (770) 928-0239 or 911.
