Haylee Dingler DCSO
Haylee Dingler DCSO

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing teen last seen Friday night.

Haylee Dingler, 14, was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday night and was wearing a gray Lynyrd Skynard shirt, black shorts and red van shoes.

Dingler is 5'3" and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the DCSO at 706-344-3535.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.