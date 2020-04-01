GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing elderly man diagnosed with diminished mental capacity and other medical conditions.
According to Gwinnett County Police, 83 year-old Ransford Reid was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at his home on Gardenside Drive in unincorporated Loganville. He left in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee and did not tell anyone where he was headed. The license tag for the vehicle is PJB6713.
Reid was last seen wearing a cream-colored flannel shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans. He is 5'8" tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
His wife called police and told them she noticed a bank transaction in Palmetto, Ga. but the time frame for the transaction was unknown.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call Gwinnett County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.