GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen leaving his home in Dacula on Sunday.
David Kang, 75, was last seen around 2:20 p.m. leaving his home on Hamilton Creek Parkway. My Kang is new to the area and was wearing a blue shirt and gray jackets with blue jeans when last seen.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact GCPD at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
We need help locating David Kang (75). He was last seen leaving his home in Dacula at 2:20pm. He was wearing a blue shirt, gray jacket and jeans. If seen, call GCDP 770-513-5700 or @StopCrimeATL 404-577-8477 Details: https://t.co/5YhxCHnNed pic.twitter.com/C601MioljC— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) May 25, 2020
