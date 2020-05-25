David Kang (GCPD)
David Kang (GCPD)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen leaving his home in Dacula on Sunday.

David Kang, 75, was last seen around 2:20 p.m. leaving his home on Hamilton Creek Parkway. My Kang is new to the area and was wearing a blue shirt and gray jackets with blue jeans when last seen.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact GCPD at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

