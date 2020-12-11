Police in Johns Creek are asking for the community's help in locating a missing teen.
Johns Creek Police tweeted early Friday morning that they're searching for 14 year-old Logan Cosper.
Cosper stands about six feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants and was in the area of Royce Drive.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 678-474-1579.
