ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Police are searching for a missing man on the autism spectrum who hasn't been seen since being released from the hospital on Monday.
Aurel Nelson, 23, was released from Atlanta Medical Center on Monday and his mother says he hasn't been seen since.
His mother also says Nelson is on the autism spectrum but has not been diagnosed with autism.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
