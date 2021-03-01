Roswell Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing man on the autism spectrum who was last seen leaving a motel room Sunday afternoon.
Jeranty Clayton, 24, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. leaving his room at the Studio 6 motel on Old Dogwood Road in Roswell.
Clayton stands about 6'3" tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jean shorts, orange shoes, a grey backpack and was carrying a purple suitcase. He is said to have limited communicative abilities.
If you see Clayton, you're asked to call 911 or contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.