MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in finding a missing Marietta woman.
Anieia Javai Williams, 23, was last seen near WellStar Kennestone Hospital in a Nissan Altima rental car with a Michigan license plate, tag DSB0649.
Officials reported Williams to have limited mental capacity.
If you have information about her current location, or the vehicle she was in, please contact MPD Detective Auld at 770-794-2365
