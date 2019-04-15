Monroe County, GA (CBS46) Monroe County Officers are searching for a missing teen last seen on April 11.
According to police, the teen is 15-year-old Ashley Gibson.
The Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding Gibson.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Daniel Ruiz at (478) 994-7010 or (478) 994 – 7048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.