Haralson County, GA (CBS46) Police in Haralson County are asking for the community's help in locating a missing girl who left her high school without permission on Tuesday.
Layla Boling, 16, was last seen leaving Haralson County High School in Tallapoosa. She's believed to have gotten into a black Ford Fusion with an unknown person.
She's described as a white female with dark black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots and a red, long-sleeved camouflague patterned shirt.
Police believe she may be in the Cedartown area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
