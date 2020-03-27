COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing toddler last seen Thursday afternoon.
Remy Jaaziah Daniels, 18 months-old, was last seen around 12 p.m. on Thursday at her home on Morning Dove Lane in Newnan. She was wearing a white Minnie Mouse t-shirt when she was reported missing.
Police believe she's in the company of Jeremy Joseph Daniels and traveling in a gold 2005 Chevy Impala with the license tag RMR 9873. Jeremy Daniels has an active warrant in Coweta County for terroristic threats.
If you have any information, please contact Coweta County Sheriff's Office at 404-535-0309.
