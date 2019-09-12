ROME, Ga. (CBS46) The Floyd County Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing toddler who may be with her biological father.
According to a Facebook post by the department, Bryleigh Edwards, 2, was last seen in East Rome and her family is concerned for her welfare due to ongoing issues with her father.
Brilee may be wearing a navy blue shirt, light-colored shorts and flip flops.
Her father, James Brick Edwards is described as a white male with several tattoos on his face and arms.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Floyd County Police.
