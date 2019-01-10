Rock Spring, GA (CBS46) The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing teen last seen on January 3.
Destiny Edwards, 17, has been missing since leaving her home in the Rock Spring area.
She's described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Walker County Sheriff's Office at 706-638-1909.
