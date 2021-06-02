CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 23-year-old woman who was reportedly kidnapped in Jonesboro Wednesday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m. officers responded to a home on the 7000 block of Charleston Court after a domestic violence call.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that Caitlyn Payne was in the area looking for a rental home with her mother.
Police say Payne’s boyfriend, who goes by the name Joshua, appeared on the property in a bright orange Dodge Charger. An altercation then began between the two in which ended in Payne driving away in her mother's vehicle. According to investigators, Joshua then followed them, blocked-in their vehicle, and pulled Payne from her mother’s vehicle. He then allegedly dragged her to his vehicle, and left towards I-675 northbound.
Payne was last seen wearing purple Capri pants, a multicolor shirt, and flip-flop sandals. She has been entered into GCIC as missing and endangered person.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Caitlyn Payne is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.