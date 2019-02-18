Decatur, GA (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder.
Ashley Hutchinson, 30, was last seen by a family member on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. walking down South Candler Street.
Hutchinson is described as a black female, standing about 5'9" tall and weighing around 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a purple jacket and gold pants. She was not wearing shoes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 678-553-6628.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
