WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a missing girl who hasn't been heard from since Friday night.
According to a post by the Woodstock Police Department, Mariah Dixon was last seen around 11 p.m. near Highway 92.
Dixon was wearing light blue jeans, a dark blue hoodie and black converse shoes.
She stands 5'7" and weighs around 120 pounds. She usually wears her hair in a pony tail.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Woodstock Police Department.
