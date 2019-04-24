WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing Woodstock woman.
Jill McGoldrick, 54, was last seen in the Woodstock-Towne Lake area.
She drives a tan/gold Ford Ranger.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call Woodstock Police.
