Walton County, GA (CBS46) Police are currently searching for a woman and her two children who haven't been seen since late December.
Kenyah Randall-Edwards, 16, and her two children, 2 year-old Kensharri and 1 year-old Shariah, were last seen on December 22 in Monroe.
Police believe they may be either in the Covington, Georgia area or Brooklyn, New York.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at 770-267-6557.
