ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are searching for the person who fired several shots into a home Thursday night.
The shooting happened in southwest Atlanta on Washington Street. A resident was home at the time of the shooting, however, there were no injuries, police said.
At least three shell casings from a rifle were discovered at the scene according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
