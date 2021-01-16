Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who may be connected to a fatal shooting.
The shooting happened near the 700 block of North Avenue on November 1, 2020.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers found a 47-year-old man fatally shot inside a black Mercedes Benz S550.
Police said they believe the man crashed into a wall after he was shot.
An Atlanta homicide detective said the shooting may be connected to a block party that happened in the area.
Police released video of two men they said may be connected to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
