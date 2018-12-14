Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are asking for the community's help in locating a suspect accused in a series of robberies in October and November.
The suspect, who has not been identified, is described as a slim black male about six feet tall and wearing dark clothing. He's believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police believe the man was involved in as many as eight robberies in Zones 2 and 5 between October 21 and November 20.
Police have released a sketch drawing of the suspect.
If you have any information on any of the robberies or the suspect, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
A $2,000 reward is being issued for information leading to his capture.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.