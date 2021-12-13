ATLANTA (CBS46) — The crime tape is still up hours after deadly shots were fired at an apartment complex in Mableton.
It happened just before 1 a.m. inside a Mableton Ridge Apartment unit.
Police responded to the scene to find two men had been shot. One of the men was unresponsive and would later be pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was rushed to the hospital where he continues to recover.
Meanwhile, the shooter remains at large. Little is known about what led to the fatal attack. An investigation remains ongoing.
