CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—City of South Fulton investigators are searching for the person who shot two people inside of a nightclub.
According to city of South Fulton Police, the shooting happened Wednesday night at the South Beach nightclub located at 5495 Old National Highway.
Police said they responded to a person shot call and located two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the shooting happened as a result of some type of altercation.
There was no word on how many shots were fired and a CBS46 photographer noticed the glass entrance to the club was shot out as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
